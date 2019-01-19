BRADENTON, Fla.—Manatee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking the public for help finding a missing and endangered teen girl.

Deputies said Samantha Zamudio, 15, left her home in Bradenton Friday night around 11 p.m.

Family members said she had been making threats to harm herself, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about where she is should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

