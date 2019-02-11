BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are asking people to help find a missing and endangered man.

Investigators said Christopher “C.J.” Duval, 26, was last seen in Bradenton Wednesday night.

Deputies said Duval told his sister he wanted to hurt himself the night he was last seen.

He is also dealing with medical issues, according to law enforcement.

Duval is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on where he is should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.

