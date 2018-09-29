MANATEE COUNTY, Fla.—Deputies in Manatee County are searching for a missing and endangered 14-year-old girl.

Deputies said Destiny Irons was last seen at her home at The Venue at Lockwood in Bradenton.

Destiny went home Friday evening and got into an argument with her mother, then after being sent to her room climbed out the window and didn’t return Saturday morning, deputies said.

Destiney’s family members said she is dealing with emotional issues and has run away before.

She was described as 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and was wearing a long grey dress with a silver zipper along with a flannel backpack.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

