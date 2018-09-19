PARRISH, Fla. -- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for their K-9 Boss, who went missing Wednesday morning.

Deputies said Boss ran into the woods near the Foxbrook communities off County Road 675 in Parrish. They said he was doing his morning routine when he was distracted and took off.

Boss is a Belgian Malinois and has a friendly demeanor.

If you see him, called (941) 747-3011.

