14 Manatee County sheriff's deputies served at Biden's inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As the world watched Joe Biden get sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, 14 Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies were in Washington working at the inauguration.
According to a tweet from MCSO, the deputies were among 2,300 law enforcement officers from across the U.S. who had the honor of serving as special deputy U.S. Marshals.
Special deputy U.S. Marshals can be selected to provide security "whenever the law enforcement needs of the USMS so require," according to the U.S. Marshals website.
Security was a major focus of the inauguration ceremony, for fears of violence following the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.
