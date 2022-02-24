Sheriff: Manatee deputy hits, kills pedestrian in Bradenton after trying to avoid her

The woman died at the scene. The deputy was not hurt.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Manatee County deputy hit a pedestrian while out patrolling early Thursday morning in Bradenton.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on 15th Street East, about a half-mile south of 63rd Avenue East.

The sheriff's office said the deputy tried to avoid hitting the unidentified woman, who had reportedly walked into the cruiser's path.

"The deputy tried to avoid hitting with the pedestrian, but despite those quick efforts, the victim was struck by the right front bumper of the patrol vehicle," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

The woman slid onto the hood and hit the windshield before falling down onto the road. Authorities say paramedics were dispatched and tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene just before 4 a.m.

The deputy was not hurt.

"The portion of the roadway, where the crash occurred was dark and poorly lit," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "Investigations by MCSO Traffic Homicide Unit and Professional Standards are on-going. No other details on the case are available at this time."