Manatee County deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County deputy has died after spending two weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19, the sheriff's office says.
Deputy Douglas Clark, 67, had been with the agency since February 2008 and served in the Corrections Bureau for the past 13 years. The sheriff's office says he was seen as a hard worker who approached each day with a positive attitude.
"I am deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Clark," said Sheriff Rick Wells. "I ask that you please keep his family, friends and the entire MCSO family in your thoughts and prayers."
A funeral service with full law enforcement honors will be held next week, according to the sheriff's office.