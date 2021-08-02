x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Manatee County

Manatee County thanks deputy who saved baby from car crash

He got the child to a safe spot until paramedics arrived.
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff Office is recognizing a deputy for ignoring his own safety and climbing through broken glass to rescue a baby from a car crash.

Deputy Joseh Ferreira has been named deputy of the month.

Back in April, deputies say a car crashed into a sedan and pick-up truck while trying to get away from them. Most of the people in the cars got out safely, but a woman told first responders her baby was trapped.

Acting quickly, Ferreira broke the rear passenger side window and worked to save the child, being careful to support the baby's head and neck the whole time.

"For his quick response and disregard for his own safety that freed the baby from the wrecked vehicle, Deputy Joseph Ferreira is awarded the agency’s Deputy of the Month for June," the sheriff's office announced on Aug. 2.

RELATED: Manatee County deputies: Person stabbed to death at oil change business

RELATED: Deputies: 11-month-old dies in Bradenton apartment fire

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter 