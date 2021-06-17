Manatee County deputy resigns after being charged with DUI

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy has resigned after he was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with DUI.
Former Patrol Deputy John Girgis, 25, was stopped around 3 a.m. on State Road 70. The sheriff's office said he was driving fast westbound and struggling to maintain his lane.
Another deputy approached his car at the red light at Lockwood Ridge Road. Authorities say Girgis' eyes were bloodshot, and he admitted to drinking alcohol.
He was taken to jail and later resigned his position "prior to being terminated," the sheriff's office said.
Girgis had been a deputy with the agency since July 2018.
