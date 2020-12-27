Manatee County deputy who died in an off-duty crash laid to rest

His colleagues said Deputy Antonio Hernandez's memory lives on through the impact he had on others.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Antonio "Tony" Hernandez, who died in an off-duty crash nearly one week ago, is "gone but not forgotten" as they laid him to rest.

A celebration of life and mass was held in Palmetto Saturday to remember the brother, son, friend, and role model to those in the community that he loved.

"His life and brief law enforcement career at Palmetto Police Department and MCSO was cut short by an off-duty traffic crash last week, but the impact that he had on so many, lives on," the sheriff's office wrote.

Deputy Hernandez began working with the sheriff's office this July and had just recently completed his deputy training.

The sheriff's office asks you to continue to keep his family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

What other people are reading right now: