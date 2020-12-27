Manatee County deputy who died in an off-duty crash laid to rest

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Antonio "Tony" Hernandez, who died in an off-duty crash nearly one week ago, is "gone but not forgotten" as they laid him to rest.
A celebration of life and mass was held in Palmetto Saturday to remember the brother, son, friend, and role model to those in the community that he loved.
"His life and brief law enforcement career at Palmetto Police Department and MCSO was cut short by an off-duty traffic crash last week, but the impact that he had on so many, lives on," the sheriff's office wrote.
Deputy Hernandez began working with the sheriff's office this July and had just recently completed his deputy training.
The sheriff's office asks you to continue to keep his family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
- Bucs clinch first playoff berth since 2007
- Officials: Person of interest identified in Nashville explosion
- Nashville officers recognized for saving lives before explosion
- Lakeland sanitation worker surprises boy with very own garbage truck
- Famous Southwest Florida eagle lays two new eggs
- Tampa bus driver helps reunite lost 4-year-old with family
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter