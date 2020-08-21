Manatee County Emergency Management looks to push for local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

Officials will go before county commissioners 2 p.m. Saturday to try to declare a local state of emergency.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Emergency Management officials are planning to ask area county commissioners to declare a local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Laura.

While this does not guarantee one will be put in place, officials will go before commissioners at 2 p.m. Saturday to push for one.

Officials are also urging residents to monitor the tropics over the weekend.

"It is still too early to know exactly where the storms will track, but Tropical Storm Laura may bring strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge to Manatee County," said Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer.

Litschauer also told residents to not focus on the cone and track as it will shift as the storm makes its approach, but to expect tropical storm winds as early as Monday night or early Tuesday morning in the county.

Heading into the weekend, officials noted the following services will be active:

Manatee 3-1-1 will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residents to call and report an issue, request a service or seek information.

Residents can text “ManateeReady” to 888-777 to receive the latest local updates

Sandbag locations will be opened up. Locations and times are TBD.

Officials will be working at the public safety center during the weekend

The 10 Tampa Bay weather team is monitoring Laura closely. On Friday, the National Hurricane Center had the storm's potential path shifting southwest, which takes most of the Tampa Bay area out of the forecast cone.

Laura is expected to reach hurricane strength early next week as it moves by Florida.

This year, the tropics have been especially active. There already have been 11 named storms in 2020.

Tropical Storm Laura is the earliest "L" name on record, beating Hurricane Luis which formed on Aug. 29, 1995.

What other people are reading right now:



►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app