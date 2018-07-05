Update on Friday, May 11: RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- An escapee from a Manatee County work release facility was caught Friday morning.

Law enforcement arrested Silver Denise Bean, 37, in Riveria Beach.

She is charged with escape, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say she was sentenced to serve three years beginning in July 2017 for possession of cocaine out of Palm Beach County.

Original Story on Monday, May 7: BRADENTON, Fla. -- A woman serving time at a Manatee County work release facility is believed to be on the run.

Silver Denise Bean, 37, was not seen during a routine head count check Sunday afternoon at the Bradenton Bridge Facility, according to the sheriff's office. Upon further inspection, she wasn't located anywhere.

Deputies say she was sentenced to serve three years beginning in July 2017 for possession of cocaine out of Palm Beach County.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bean, and anyone who comes across her is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP