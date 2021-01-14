Manatee County Fair opens Thursday night with COVID-19 safety measures in place

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic is still very prevalent, but the Manatee County Fair is sticking with its plan to open tonight. It will be the 105th Manatee County Fair.

Danny Alfonso, the fair manager, says he didn’t want to cancel, being this was the only source of income for many vendors. He says due to COVID-19 the fair is going to look very different with multiple safety protocols in place.