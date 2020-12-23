Florida man impersonates cop in Ford Explorer with Bucs flags and a wheelchair rack on the back

Investigators say he stopped at least one car, and they need your help identifying him.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Editor's Note: The image above is not the actual SUV involved. It's a similar-looking one to help show what to look for.

A fake cop stopped a car in the Tampa Bay area, and now the real authorities want your help finding him.

He's described as a Black man, who is about 40-50 years old, and may live in the Sarasota area. He could be wearing eyeglasses. And, investigators say he's armed with a gun.

He impersonated a law enforcement officer and did a bogus traffic stop around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 near 8131 15th Street East in Sarasota, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the phony officer was driving a light blue newer-model Ford Explorer with red-and-blue lights and security lettering on the driver's side door.

The giveaway, though? Authorities say the fake officer had Tampa Bay Buccaneers flags displayed on the front doors and a wheelchair rack on the back of the SUV.

Anybody who has been stopped by this man or sees the Ford Explorer should call the real Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

