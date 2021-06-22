Manatee County first responders honored for safely disarming man with gun

The call they were responding to was for an unresponsive driver in the middle of the road.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Manatee County say they are commending two first responders for their actions after a man pulled a gun on them during treatment.

According to a press release, the first responders were called out to an address on 53rd Avenue West near 26th Street West in Bradenton for an unresponsive driver in the middle of the road.

Once on scene, EMT Joe Savasta broke open the back window of the car, put it in park and took the keys from the ignition, while paramedic Carlos Santos started to tend to the man inside.

While checking the man's vitals, authorities say he reached for a gun and began pointing it at Savasta and Santos.

It's the duo's quick thinking to restrain the man and remove the gun that the county says kept everyone on scene from being hurt.

To honor their heroic actions, Public Safety Director Jacob Saur and EMS Chief James Crutchfield presented the first responders with a certificate.