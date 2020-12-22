Manatee County first responders receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

After two days of vaccinations, Saur says about 50 percent of Manatee County’s first responders and EMS will be vaccinated.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Today, the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations was administered to dozens of Manatee County first responders.

“We received the vaccine from Pinellas County Department of Health,” said Jacob Saur, the public safety director for Manatee County.

Pinellas County was one of the first in the state, along with Broward County to receive a large shipment and doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“They realized that they weren’t going to be able to use all of the doses that have already been taken out of cold storage, so they have offered those up to surrounding counties,” Saur said.

Saur says they received 204 doses from Pinellas County Department of Health.

“That will cover most of public safety, first responders, EMS, EMT’s and paramedics that requested the vaccine,” Saur said.

Today Saur says they set up their first closed vaccination pod at the Public Safety Center on 2101 47th Terrace E., Bradenton in order to get a jumpstart on vaccinations for Manatee County EMS and the Florida Department of Health Manatee.

“And then starting tomorrow we will move to Southern Manatee Fire Rescue to start vaccinating their paramedics, EMTs and firefighters next,” Saur said. “That will use up about all 204 doses we’ve received from Pinellas County.”

Saur says the vaccine is not mandatory. He says they are leaving the decision up to first responders in the county whether they want the vaccine or not.

“We compiled a list so we started getting a better idea of how many initial doses we would need, and we are starting those today,” Saur said. “But no one is required to take the vaccine should they not want it.”

Saur emphasized that the vaccine was safe to take, and says he took it himself.

“We obviously do have some paramedics and EMTs that decided they would like to wait, or not take the vaccine and that’s perfectly fine,” Saur said.

After these two days of vaccinations, Saur says about 50 percent of Manatee County’s first responders and EMS will be vaccinated.

Those who received the vaccine also were handed a piece of paper listing common side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Common side effects include pain and swelling on the arm where you got the shot, as well as fever, chills, tiredness, and headache throughout the rest of the body.

The sheet says: “In most cases, discomfort from fever or pain is normal. Contact your doctor or healthcare provider:

If the redness or tenderness where you got the shot increases after 24 hours

If your side effects are worrying you or do not seem to be going away after a few days"

The CDC says side effects may feel like the flu and even affect your ability to do daily activities, but “they should go away in a few days.”