Manatee County gets 3,000 more vaccine doses, which will be given to those on standby list

Some local seniors and health care workers are expected to get the shots at the end of the week.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — There's good news if you're a senior in Manatee County's coronavirus vaccination standby pool, and you've been trying to book an appointment.

Another 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have arrived in the county. Most of those will be given to people 65 and up. And, names will be randomly selected from the standby pool for the opportunity to book an appointment Thursday or Friday at Bennett Park.

Beginning Tuesday, individuals working for 311 will begin randomly choosing pre-registered seniors and calling them to let them know they can book a spot. If you're in the vaccination standby pool, keep an eye out for a call from 941-742-4300.

If you miss the first call, the county says it will try calling back once more.

"If there's no answer after two attempts, the caller's name will be placed back in the standby pool to make room for another person for an appointment," the county said.

The county does not want you to call 311 to ask if you've been chosen. Instead, just keep an eye out for a call from that number: 941-742-4300.

As of Tuesday morning, 133,500 seniors had already pre-registered for the standby pool. So, only a small fraction will get selected this week.

If you're in the standby pool, you don't need to take any action besides keeping your phone nearby in case of a call. If you're not on the waiting list for seniors, you can register by clicking here at any time or by calling 311 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. There's no deadline.

Health leaders say 600 of the newly-arrived doses are being reserved for health care workers who can enroll in their own vaccination standby pool by clicking here.