FORT BENNING, Ga. — A recent Manatee High School graduate died Aug. 25 at Fort Benning.

The body of PFC Austin Noah Stump '17 arrived back home Thursday. He was accompanied by a U.S. Army Honor Guard detail.

The Manatee High School Alumni Association said Stump, 20, was a four-year member of the JROTC State Championship Raiders Team before joining the Army. He was an infantry mortarman assigned to Battalion Mortar Platoon Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.

"Thank you to Austin and all Manatee Alumni who have bravely served our country in the United States military to protect our freedom," the alumni association wrote in a social media post.

Visitation is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Covell Funeral Home in Bradenton. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Bridge Church in Bradenton.

In lieu of flowers, his obituary asks people to send memorial donations to the Army Ranger Lead The Way Fund in honor of Austin Stump.

The Army said his cause of death was under investigation.

