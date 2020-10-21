Free Food Forest planted in Manatee County to feed area in need

This Food Forest is open to anyone in the community to come pick from.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in Bradenton, you may notice new growth. Keep Manatee Beautiful just planted a Free Food Forest in Washington Park.

This location is in a lower socioeconomic area of Bradenton. Jennifer Hoffman, the executive director of Keep Manatee Beautiful says it’s considered a food desert, meaning the nearest grocery is over two miles away.. Not the mention, many who live here do not have transportation.

“We planted the Free Food Forest to help supplement there with fruits and vegetables,” Hoffman said.

There will be 15 fruit trees, berry bushes, and edible plants open for the community to pick.

“You can harvest leaves for tea, or berries to eat, etc.,” Hoffman said.

They are even working on making signs with information on the plants as well as recipes for people to use.

Hoffman says this garden will not only help put food on the table but also lift some financial burden for families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

She says it's not just for those living in Washington Park, but anyone who wishes to come pick out some fruits and veggies.

She hopes to plant more Free Food Forests like this one all around Manatee County.

There are also plans to dedicate the garden on Nov. 12 at 5:00 p.m.

“We will have free food, free music and a demonstration of how people can plant these in their own back yards,” Hoffman said. “There will be a limited number of free plants given away that evening as well.”

