Manatee County doubles allowed graduation ceremony attendance

The school district says the decision was made based on the CDC's latest guidance.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County's Class of 2021 will have double the amount of people initially anticipated at graduation to watch them walk across the stage.

According to the school district, ceremonies being held at both LECOM park and Manatee High School will see a "significant expansion" to the crowd.

The expansion is due to recent guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to mask-wearing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Attendance at LECOM park will now be approximately 5,000 seats with a similar amount of people expected to be allowed into the graduation ceremony taking place at the high school, according to a press release.

The school district says the amount of tickets each senior will receive is dependent on the number of graduates at each school. Parents and students are encouraged to get specific ticket information from their respective school on Monday.

“We are extremely happy for our graduates and their families,” Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said. “We thank LECOM Park for working with us and for allowing us to celebrate the Class of 2021 in style at their stadium. We are also glad that additional family members will be able to attend the graduation ceremony at Manatee High’s football stadium, which has been a long-standing tradition.”