MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — There's going to be a new number to call to get all the information you need in Manatee County.

Administrators are consolidating 10 different county info lines into a one-call resolution center called 311. You can just dial those three digits to report things like potholes and noise complaints or get info on elected leaders and flood zones.

Four employees are available to answer calls each weekday. The call center can handle about 16,000 calls per month. You can also get follow up to see what's happening with something you report.

So, if you say there's a pothole on your street, you can get updates on the progress to get it fixed.

If you don't want to talk to a human and want to get your own answers, there's a website and an app for iPhones and androids.

