Troopers continue search for deadly hit-and-run driver after finding truck that matches description

If you recognize this truck, troopers want to hear from you.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol could be one step closer to figuring out who hit and killed a 34-year-old woman Monday morning in Manatee County.

Trooper said they impounded a black and orange Ford F-150 pickup truck that matched the description of the one that hit and killed a woman walking across 14th Street in Bradenton.

Investigators say the driver of the truck then drove away.

Troopers said they are still looking for the driver, but the truck has been impounded and will undergo forensics testing.

Investigators said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday near 14th Street and Bayshore Gardens Parkway in Bradenton.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at*347 on their cell phone or 239-938-1800.

