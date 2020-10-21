FHP: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Bradenton hit-and-run

BRADENTON, Fla. — FHP troopers say a person was seriously hurt on Monday after their motorcycle overturned when a car crashed into them.
Troopers say the driver of a Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on 26th Street West toward the intersection of 38th Avenue West in the left turn only lane. At the same time, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on 26th Street West approaching the intersection in the inside lane.
The driver of the Sonata entered the intersection and turned left going eastbound, which troopers say violated the motorcyclist's right of way. As a result, the motorcycle hit the right side of the car.
The car completed its left turn and continued driving eastbound on 38th Avenue West without stopping. The motorcycle overturned and stopped in the southbound left turn only lane of 26th Street West facing south.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local trauma center with serious injuries.
Troopers are asking for anyone who saw this crash to contact investigators at 239-938-1800 or *347 (*FHP).
