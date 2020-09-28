x
Manatee County

Deputies: Bradenton man shot, killed after argument with wife

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is working to piece together what led to a Bradenton man's death Sunday night. 

Deputies say they responded to the 11300 block of White Rock Ter. to investigate a domestic related deadly shooting. 

Just before 7 p.m. a husband and wife were involved in an argument when the husband was shot twice, according to a release. It is unclear who fired the shots at this time. 

The man later died from his injuries at an area hospital. An investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

