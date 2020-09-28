The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is working to piece together what led to a Bradenton man's death Sunday night.

Deputies say they responded to the 11300 block of White Rock Ter. to investigate a domestic related deadly shooting.

Just before 7 p.m. a husband and wife were involved in an argument when the husband was shot twice, according to a release. It is unclear who fired the shots at this time.

The man later died from his injuries at an area hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

