Manatee County offers financial help for low-income homeowners

The money will be given to homeowners to make code-related repairs to single-family homes or replace dilapidated single-family housing structures.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners in the Tampa Bay area are still dealing with the financial burdens of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Manatee County is offering help for low to very-low-income homeowners to make much-needed repairs to their homes.

Through the SHIP Housing Rehabilitation/Replacement Program, those in need can apply for a portion of $408,343 in funding to be distributed by the county, officials said in a news release.

The money will come in the form of 0-percent interest deferred payment 30-year loans to make code-related repairs to single-family homes or replace dilapidated single-family housing structures.

The funds are expected to help about five local households whose applications will be reviewed in a lottery-style drawing.

Application forms can be found on the county's website or on the third floor of the Manatee County Administration Building at 1112 Manatee Ave. W. The county is accepting forms until 5 p.m. Aug. 20.

Those who need help completing the forms can call 941-749-3029.