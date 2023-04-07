Deputies investigate the death of an inmate at Manatee County Jail

EMS arrived at the jail and performed life-saving measures until the man was eventually pronounced dead at 4:16 p.m.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate in the Manatee County Jail while also working to notify his family.

A news release from the agency explains at around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy found a 59-year-old man unresponsive in his cell while doing routine cell checks.

A "MED STAT" was called and multiple deputies responded along with medical staff, attempting to resuscitate the inmate.

At 4 p.m., EMS arrived at the jail and continued life-saving measures until the man was eventually pronounced dead at 4:16 p.m.

"The death appears to be a medical event," the sheriff's office said in the release. "Detectives found no signs of injury or suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."