x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Manatee County

Deputies investigate the death of an inmate at Manatee County Jail

EMS arrived at the jail and performed life-saving measures until the man was eventually pronounced dead at 4:16 p.m.
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate in the Manatee County Jail while also working to notify his family.

A news release from the agency explains at around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy found a 59-year-old man unresponsive in his cell while doing routine cell checks.

A "MED STAT" was called and multiple deputies responded along with medical staff, attempting to resuscitate the inmate.

At 4 p.m., EMS arrived at the jail and continued life-saving measures until the man was eventually pronounced dead at 4:16 p.m.

"The death appears to be a medical event," the sheriff's office said in the release. "Detectives found no signs of injury or suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Red tide detected in Tampa Bay-area beaches; Treasure Island Beach at 'high' risk of irritation

Before You Leave, Check This Out