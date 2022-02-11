KFC worker shot in argument over food, Manatee deputies say

Deputies say the fast-food worker who was shot is expected to recover.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Editor's note: The KFC pictured above is not the restaurant where the shooting happened.

Deputies say what started as an argument over food in the KFC drive-through ended in a worker getting shot Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the KFC on 15th Street East in Manatee County.

Deputies say two men pulled into the drive-through lane and started arguing with the employees at the window over the food they had just ordered.

Within minutes, the two employees walked out of the fast-food restaurant to meet the men in the parking lot. That's where, according to the sheriff's office, the argument escalated and one of the employees was shot.

The men fled northbound on 15th Street East in a newer white vehicle, investigators say.

The worker shot was taken to the hospital in a personal car and is expected to recover from his injuries. Deputies say he's been unwilling to provide information about the shooting.