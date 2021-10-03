Manatee County kids will have free meals for spring break

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Kids who rely on getting meals at school won't have to worry for the week of spring break.
The Manatee County School District's Food and Nutrition Services Department is giving out free meals to kids and teens age 18 and under from March 15 through March 19.
Kids can stop by 11 different locations next week for free lunch and a snack. Three mobile feeding buses will be making the rounds.
Bus #1
- Bradenton Village Apartments (11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m)
- Turner Chapel (12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.)
- Palmetto Youth Center (1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
Bus #2
- Southeast High School (11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Manatee Mobile Home Park (12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.)
- Freedom Elementary School/Haile Middle School (1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
Bus #3
- Lee Middle School (11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Daughtrey Elementary School (12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.)
- Ballard Elementary School (1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
Drive-up/walk-up locations
- Buffalo Creek Middle School (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)
- King Middle School (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)
The program is designed to ensure kids are fed when they can't get meals at school. And, it's not based on income status, so any student age 18 and under in Manatee County can stop by.
Some favorites on the menu include cheeseburgers, corn dogs, pizza, and a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables.
The buses will have indoor air-conditioned seating as well as outdoor shaded seating.
You can read the full menus here.
The Spring Break Food Service Program is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Feeding Program. Funding for the program comes from the Florida Department of Health, not general funds from the Manatee County School District.
