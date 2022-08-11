Manatee County under local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Much of the Tampa Bay area will likely experience strong winds and heavy tropical downpours.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County leaders declared a local state of emergency ahead of expected impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

The emergency, much like Florida's state of emergency for many counties in the path of the storm, allows officials to better respond to the storm and assist in recovery efforts.

"It’s important for the public to monitor the storm and prepare for the effects of tropical storm-force winds in the area,” said Steve Litschauer, the county's Public Safety Deputy Director and Chief of Emergency Management, in a statement.

Several Tampa Bay-area school districts announced closings ahead of the storm, as well.

As of late Tuesday, the storm was located at least 300 miles east of Florida's eastern coastline where a hurricane warning is in effect. It's expected the storm will become a hurricane prior to landfall.

Regardless of further development or the exact track of the storm, the system will bring heavy rainfall, the risk of coastal flooding, strong winds and rough surf. The southeastern United States coastline, Florida and the Bahamas will all feel the impact of this system.