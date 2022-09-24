Manatee County issues local state of emergency ahead of expected impacts of Ian

This local declaration will help ensure the county's emergency management can effectively handle preparation and response to the storm's impacts.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — In advance of Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a hurricane and has the Tampa Bay area in its cone of uncertainty, Manatee County leaders have declared a local state of emergency.

This is in addition to Gov. Ron DeSantis' state of emergency declaration that was expanded statewide earlier Saturday.

County leaders met Saturday to determine the best next steps ahead of the storm and agreed to issue the local state of emergency. The county said its emergency operations center — which has been activated at level two since Friday — will continue to address staffing and resource needs in preparation for "higher-level" activation as the storm progresses.

"It’s important for the public to monitor the storm and prepare for a possible tropical storm impacting our area,” Public Safety Deputy Director Steve Litschauer said. “Timing, direction and intensity forecasts are pointing to significant impacts in our area."

During the meeting, County Administrator Scott Hopes said declaring a local state of emergency would help county staff perform any emergency actions needed during the storm.

“Our crews are getting ready to help support our residents and visitors through this storm’s impact,” Dr. Hopes said in a statement. “Now is not the time to panic. But it is time to finalize your storm preparations.”

Sandbag distribution has begun at the following locations:

Bennett Park

Bradenton Area Convention Center

G.T. Bray Park

Manatee Beach

Myakka Community Center

Rubonia Community Center

Coquina Beach

Bayfront Park

Buffalo Creek Park

The county said that while no shelters have been opened at this time, any residents with special needs should register here.

The County’s Emergency Planning page provides updated information on emergency response and severe weather information with real-time updates.