Manatee County mobile homeowners prep for Idalia with mandatory evacuations

Manatee County officials have put out a notice that everyone living in Level A is in a mandatory evacuation zone along with everyone living in a mobile home.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County has mandatory evacuations in place that apply to anyone living in Level A and mobile homes ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia's arrival.

One woman living in a manufactured home in Palm Lake Estates said Monday was all about preparations.

Patricia Duke and her friend spent the day boarding up windows and securing carports to their house. It sits on a lake and Duke said that during Hurricane Ian, their roof blew off the house and into that lake.

That’s why this year Duke is making sure her mobile home is secure.

When Hurricane Ian rolled through, the entire neighborhood flooded. With that, Duke said she would be evacuating.

"Listen to the news and when they tell you to evacuate, evacuate. Don’t think you should ride it out. Don’t think you’re going to be OK," Duke said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday in Largo and explained a person doesn't have to go far to get somewhere safe. DeSantis explained evacuating could mean traveling within your county to a safer structure.

Officials recommend if you don’t have a friend or family to stay with, you can go to a safe hotel. As a last resort, officials said there are shelters.

Manatee County opened three shelters on Monday. They can be seen below.

Palmetto: Virgil Mills Elementary School, 7200 69th St. E.

Bradenton: Jesse P. Miller Elementary School, 60143rd St. W.

Bradenton: Freedom Elementary School, 9515 FL 64

Manatee County Level A is in mandatory evacuation and Level B is voluntary at this point. All mobile homes are under the mandatory evacuation. Information will be updated on the county's website.

Tropical Storm Idalia is nearing hurricane strength as it continues a track toward the Gulf of Mexico. Life-threatening storm surge and strong winds are becoming increasingly likely for parts of the Florida Gulf Coast.

Computer models have shifted the storm a tad farther away from the Tampa Bay coast, but it's important to stress small shifts will continue before the storm makes landfall — and parts of the region will still experience the "dirty" side of the system.