Have you seen Rhonda? Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old woman

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 74-year-old woman.

Deputies say Rhonda Zoller was last seen around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of 65th Street NW in Bradenton. She could be driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander with a Florida license plate of HRZ1N.

She was last seen wearing a beige nightgown and likely had her purse, according to a press release. Deputies added Zoller has medical conditions and is considered to be endangered at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011

