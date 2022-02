Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

BRADENTON, Fla — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Feb. 18.

Kevin Bennett, 31, left his home on 34th Avenue East in Bradenton around 3 p.m. last Friday.

He was last seen wearing dark clothes and white sandal-style slides, the sheriff's office said.