Have you seen Albert? Officers searching for missing Palmetto man

Investigators say Albert Ray Martin of Palmetto left his home on Aug. 27 and has not been since.

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Palmetto Police Department needs your help finding a missing man they say is in need of his heart medication.

Investigators say Albert Ray Martin of Palmetto left his home on Aug. 27 and has not been since. Martin's family told police he suffers from a heart condition and does not have his medication, according to a release.

Martin reportedly could be "hanging out" in the area of a Marathon Gas Station in Bradenton, possibly on 14th Street West.

Martin's age, a description and home location were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding Martin's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Ryan LaRowe, PPD/CID, at (941) 721-2000 Ext. 6125 or rlarowe@palmettopolice.com.

What other people are reading right now: