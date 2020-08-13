Manatee County deputies locate missing 22-year-old

Travis Baker, 22 was last seen Thursday in the 1600 block of 75th St. NW in Bradenton.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The sheriff's office says that Travis Baker has been found and is OK. Thanks for sharing!

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Travis Baker, 22 after they say he took off from a home in Bradenton.

Deputies say Baker became upset and left a home Thursday evening in the 1600 block of 75th St. NW. His family is concerned for his well-being, according to a release.

Baker is described as a white male who was last seen without a shirt on and in black shorts. He drivers a 2007 blue Mazda RX8 with a Florida license plate of: HBQH06

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

MISSING: This afternoon, (8/13)Travis Baker told family he wanted to harm himself before leaving the 1600 Block of 75th St NW, Bradenton in a 2007 blue Mazda RX8, FL tag HBQH06. He was last seen wearing no shirt and black shorts. Anyone with info, call MCSO at 941-747-3011. pic.twitter.com/AjPjogdeDM — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) August 13, 2020

