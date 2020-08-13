Manatee County deputies locate missing 22-year-old

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The sheriff's office says that Travis Baker has been found and is OK. Thanks for sharing!
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Travis Baker, 22 after they say he took off from a home in Bradenton.
Deputies say Baker became upset and left a home Thursday evening in the 1600 block of 75th St. NW. His family is concerned for his well-being, according to a release.
Baker is described as a white male who was last seen without a shirt on and in black shorts. He drivers a 2007 blue Mazda RX8 with a Florida license plate of: HBQH06
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
- Here's where Kamala Harris stands on some key Florida issues
- First-year teacher says she's ready to face the challenges teaching during the pandemic throws at her
- AMC to start reopening theaters next week
- Florida residents can score Disney World tickets for just $49 a day
- Lawyer: Carole Baskin served with lawsuit in death, disappearance of Don Lewis, whose cold case resurfaced after 'Tiger King'
- Left-Handers Day is Aug. 13! Here are some fun facts about lefties
- Tropical Depression Eleven could become Tropical Storm Josephine today
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter