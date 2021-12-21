Have you seen Jaime? Manatee deputies search for missing man

Deputies say Jaime Torres could now be in the Wildwood area of Hillsborough County driving a white Ford F150 with Florida tag CLFL79.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are searching for a man they say is missing and endangered.

Jaime Torres, 46, hasn't been seen since he left Palmetto on Monday and later texted his family that he was planning to harm himself.

Deputies say Torres could now be in the Wildwood area of Hillsborough County driving a white Ford F150 with Florida tag CLFL79. They add that his truck has a chrome toolbox and a large dent at the top of the tailgate.

Anyone with information on Torres' whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.