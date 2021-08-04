Missing Manatee County man has been found

The sheriff's office says George "Max" Sutherland appears to be ok.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office reports George "Max" Sutherland has been found and is ok.

The 66-year-old had been missing since Monday, Aug. 2, last seen in Bradenton, Fla.

Original text: The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a 66-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Monday.

According to deputies, George "Max" Sutherland was last seen around 3 p.m. on Pineapple Street near Guava Circle in Bradenton. He was said to have walked off after visiting a friend and has not been heard from since.

Sutherland was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light colored t-shirt.