x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Manatee County

Have you seen George? Deputies searching for missing elderly man with memory loss

George Berry Jr., 78, was last seen near 2401 University Pkwy, around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to deputies.
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing man who they say suffers from memory loss. 

George Berry Jr., 78, was last seen near 2401 University Pkwy, around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to deputies.

At the time he was driving a 2007 Gray Honda accord with a Florida specialty "endless summer" license plate of 98JKU.

Deputies say Berry Jr. suffers from memory loss. No description of what he was wearing was immediately available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter