Have you seen George? Deputies searching for missing elderly man with memory loss

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing man who they say suffers from memory loss.

George Berry Jr., 78, was last seen near 2401 University Pkwy, around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to deputies.

At the time he was driving a 2007 Gray Honda accord with a Florida specialty "endless summer" license plate of 98JKU.

Deputies say Berry Jr. suffers from memory loss. No description of what he was wearing was immediately available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

MISSING: George Berry Jr. was last seen near 2401 University Pkwy. today (8/12) at 3 p.m. He was driving a 2007 Gray Honda accord (FL TAG: 98JKU specialty plate “endless summer”). He suffers from memory loss. Anyone with info, please call MCSO @ 941-747-3011 pic.twitter.com/A0yWRDwoxn — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) August 12, 2020

