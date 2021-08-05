Have you seen Laura? Deputies search for 16-year-old last seen Tuesday in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.
Deputies say Laura Albritton was reported missing to the Bradenton Police Department after last being seen leaving Manatee Memorial Hospital. According to a press release, the teen was also reported as missing out of Lee County, where she is from.
Albritton is described as being 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. Deputies say she has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-647-3011.