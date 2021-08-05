Have you seen Laura? Deputies search for 16-year-old last seen Tuesday in Bradenton

Deputies say Laura Albritton was reported missing to the Bradenton Police Department after last being seen leaving Manatee Memorial Hospital.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.

Deputies say Laura Albritton was reported missing to the Bradenton Police Department after last being seen leaving Manatee Memorial Hospital. According to a press release, the teen was also reported as missing out of Lee County, where she is from.

Albritton is described as being 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. Deputies say she has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.