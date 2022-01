Julian Milian was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and white Adidas pants.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Deputies say Julian Milian was last seen walking away from his home around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 6500 block of Brook Village.

"He was upset and making unusual statements," a press release reads.

Milian was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and white Adidas pants.