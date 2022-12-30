Manatee deputies search for missing 26-year-old woman

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are asking for help finding a 26-year-old woman they say is missing and endangered.
Arizona McGrath was last seen around midnight on Friday, driving in the Upper Manatee River Road area. According to the sheriff's office, she made several comments about wanting to harm herself before she disappeared.
Arizona's car was later found in Sarasota County, leading detectives to believe she may have been near the UTC Mall.
Anyone with information on where Arizona might be is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.