Missing Manatee County woman found safe

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Alexa Henning, 24, has been located and is safe.

Original story: Deputies in Manatee County need your help finding a missing woman whose car was found abandoned near the Duette Park Conservation Area.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Alexa Henning, 24, was last seen driving away from her Bradenton home in the 11000 block of Savanah Lakes Drive Wednesday morning.

She was reported missing after her empty car was spotted at the north end of Logue Road.

Investigators say Henning has "limitations" and is considered to be endangered at this time.