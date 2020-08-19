Manatee County woman missing for 3 weeks found safe

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said a woman who hadn't been heard from in weeks was found safe Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies said Maria Canterbury was missing for three weeks. Investigators said she's now doing okay.
She was last seen on July 28 when she was released from a facility near the 2000 block of 26th Avenue East in Bradenton, according to investigators.
