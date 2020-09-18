x
Manatee County

Have you seen Susan? Deputies searching for missing woman

Devinney was last seen wearing blue and white checked plaid pants.
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing woman who may have gotten lost while driving. 

Deputies believe that Susan Devinney could be in Pinellas County and was driving a gray Honda SUV with a Florida license plate of HITW23.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

