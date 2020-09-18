Have you seen Susan? Deputies searching for missing woman

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing woman who may have gotten lost while driving.
Deputies believe that Susan Devinney could be in Pinellas County and was driving a gray Honda SUV with a Florida license plate of HITW23.
Devinney was last seen wearing blue and white checked plaid pants.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.
