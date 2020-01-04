BRADENTON, Fla. — A 75-year-old Bradenton woman with severe memory loss was last seen driving away from her home Wednesday afternoon.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Vera Derosa was spotted driving in her gray 2012 Chevy Silverado with license plate Q09CU.

Deputies said she has severe memory loss and could be very disoriented.

Anyone who sees Derosa is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941)-747-3011.

