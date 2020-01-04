BRADENTON, Fla. — A 75-year-old Bradenton woman with severe memory loss was last seen driving away from her home Wednesday afternoon.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Vera Derosa was spotted driving in her gray 2012 Chevy Silverado with license plate Q09CU.
Deputies said she has severe memory loss and could be very disoriented.
Anyone who sees Derosa is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941)-747-3011.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue statewide stay-at-home order. What does it mean?
- Model: Florida's coronavirus peak could come in early May, with hundreds of deaths daily
- Princess cruise ship carrying passengers with flu-like symptoms headed to Florida
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Man accused of killing 3, kidnapping his son involved in standoff with law enforcement in Tampa
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter