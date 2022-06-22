Manatee County: Police looking for suspect linked to possible string of burglaries

The alleged burglaries happened on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a thief accused of burglarizing multiple homes on Monday, according to a tweet.

Officers said four burglaries happened between 9 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. in the Eagles Watch, Greenfield Plantation and Palm Aire subdivisions.

The man is described as having a thin build, wearing a black mask covering his face, and wearing a long-sleeved green t-shirt.

According to a news release, the suspect kicked in or pried open front doors and rummaged through the victims' homes. Officers allege that in one incident valuables were taken by him.

Officers were able to get a description and photo of the accused burglar's SUV, which can be seen below.

The SUV is believed to a Jeep Liberty, dark in color but faded, according to the news release. The SUV was also described as having "possibly worn out springs" and/or front end parts.