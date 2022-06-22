x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Manatee County

Manatee County: Police looking for suspect linked to possible string of burglaries

The alleged burglaries happened on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
A dark colored SUV believed to be owned by the suspect.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a thief accused of burglarizing multiple homes on Monday, according to a tweet

Officers said four burglaries happened between 9 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. in the Eagles Watch, Greenfield Plantation and Palm Aire subdivisions.

The man is described as having a thin build, wearing a black mask covering his face, and wearing a long-sleeved green t-shirt.

According to a news release, the suspect kicked in or pried open front doors and rummaged through the victims' homes. Officers allege that in one incident valuables were taken by him.

Officers were able to get a description and photo of the accused burglar's SUV, which can be seen below. 

Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
A dark colored SUV believed to be owned by the suspect.

The SUV is believed to a Jeep Liberty, dark in color but faded, according to the news release. The SUV was also described as having "possibly worn out springs" and/or front end parts. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Bradenton police arrest woman with gun at Blake Hospital