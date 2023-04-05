Manatee County breaks ground on new training ground, shooting range for law enforcement

Both the State of Florida and the School District of Manatee County each provided $2 million in grants toward the project

Example video title will go here for this video

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — Over the years, it has been a challenge for Manatee County law enforcement agents to access outdoor training opportunities nearby.

But now, the county will soon have its own law enforcement training ground and shooting range.

Local leaders broke ground on what they said would be a state-of-the-art facility. They also said it would save officers and deputies from spending their own money on self-improvement training.

"When it comes right down to it, what police officers do all day long is drive which creates a huge liability for the agencies," Law Enforcement Academy director at Manatee Technical College Jay Romine said.

The Law Enforcement Academy at Manatee Technical College entered a partnership with the Bradenton Police Department to build the state-of-the-art facility outdoor firing range and driving pad.

"We're going to have a driving pad, firing range, and a shoot house which will have movable walls on the inside so we can do simulation training in the building, searches, building clearing," Romine said.

Currently, Manatee County's law enforcement agents have to use private facilities for training, or go to Pinellas or Sarasota counties, to utilize the designated law enforcement ranges.

"Not only are our new recruits going to be able to get that in the Police Academy right in their own backyard, but so will we," Bradenton police chief Melanie Bevan said.

The facility will serve agencies like Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Holmes Beach and Palmetto Police Department, as well as, state and federal law enforcement.

"You're going to have police officers out there serving and protecting you that have better training," Bevan said. "They don't have to travel hours upon hours to go to different adjoining counties to get the kind of training that should be offered in our region because we're big enough."

The 35-acre land on Taylor Road in Myakka City was donated by the city of Bradenton. The land was initially purchased for wastewater treatment uses that ended up not happening.

"This facility will give them training that they might not get easily instead of on the job which sometimes we know that's when they have to make a life and death decision," Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown said.

The State of Florida provided $2 million in grants towards the project while the School District of Manatee County contributed $2 million also.