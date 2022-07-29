x
4 Manatee County beaches under 'no swim' advisories

There is an elevated presence of bacteria in the water.
Credit: Aaron - stock.adobe.com

BRADENTON, Fla. — People are advised to stay out of the water at a handful of Manatee County beaches due to bacteria in the water that could cause sickness.

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County said test results from water samples taken July 26 show an elevated level of enterococci bacteria — it's the same threat at many Sarasota County beaches currently under "no swim" advisories.

Some Hillsborough County beaches are affected, as well.

The following Manatee County beaches also are under a "no swim" advisory:

  • Bayfront Park North
  • Manatee Public Beach North
  • Coquina Beach North
  • Palma Sola South (under "no swim" advisory since July 25)

Health officials stress other Manatee County beaches currently are not under an advisory.

People who are young, elderly or have a weakened immune system that swallows water could become ill with the presence of bacteria in the water.

