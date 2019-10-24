MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Commission this week approved a new safety ordinance that bans panhandling in some of the busiest parts of the county.

Commissioners approved the addition of new details to county code to "further prohibit activities that interfere with public safety and the primary purpose of public roads and rights-of-way."

The county said this change stems from a surge in crashes involving those walking on the roads and reported "aggressive" interactions between drivers and those not in cars. The county said crashes involving those walking on the roads have increased 159 percent from 2017 to 2018.

The new ordinance applies to all public roads and rights-of-way in the unincorporated parts of Manatee County. The county says people standing on or near medians in highly-traveled roads in unincorporated areas are at a higher risk of getting hit. Commissioners also said, "person-to-vehicle or vehicle-to-person interactions at intersections" is "inherently dangerous" and could distract drivers.

With the new ordinance, people are no longer allowed to store, sell or attempt to sell any goods or services on public roads unless a proper permit or license has been issued. People are also no longer allowed to sit, stand or walk on any median of highly-trafficked roads in unincorporated Manatee County.

The ordinance says those who remain at a busy intersection for more than two traffic light cycles could face fines up to $500 or 60 days in jail.



