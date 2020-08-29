Manatee County principal says he's suspended after not following district's COVID-19 policy

He wrote he went to work two days after he was tested for COVID-19 on August 12.

An elementary school principal in Manatee County said he is temporarily suspended because he violated the school district's COVID-19 policy, according to WWSB.

The principal of Kinnan Elementary, Paul Hockenbury, wrote in a newsletter to the school and obtained by WWSB that he was suspended without pay for five days.

He said he went to work two days after he was tested for COVID-19 on August 12. According to WWSB, he wrote that he had possibly been exposed to the coronavirus the week before but he wasn't showing any symptoms.

According to the Bradenton Herald, the school district's policy states anyone waiting on test results should not return to work.

The Bradenton Herald said Hockenbury wrote in the newsletter he was sorry for his actions and he should have followed the district's policy.

According to both the Bradenton Herald and WWSB, Hockenbury said in the letter he did not agree with the punishment.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the Manatee County School District and is waiting to hear back for more information.

